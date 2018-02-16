Yusuf Usman, executive secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme, has accused corrupt individuals of trying to deter him from fighting against graft.

Usman said this in reaction to criticisms concerning his reinstatement as executive secretary of National health Insurance Scheme by President Muhammadu Buhari.





The NHIS boss appealed to Nigerians to disregard the misinformation against him in the media, alleging that corruption was fighting back.





He said this at a public hearing on a bill for a law to provide for a Contributory Healthcare Management Scheme for all residents held in Sokoto on Thursday.





He said “Corrupt individuals are bent on destroying his career, disregard the misinformation in the media.





“It is corruption that is fighting us and we will fight them back. People should not be distracted by what they hear in the media. In fact, when I came in as the NHIS Executive Secretary, I realised that we can help our people especially the poor to access health care services.





“We are working for the people in order to make sure that they get what they deserve. So, we will never be deterred by the antics of corrupt interests,” he said.