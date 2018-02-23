The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has appointed Prof. Ango Abdullahi as its Chairman Board of Trustee (BOT), with a promise to work with the Federal Government to ensure peace in the country.
The forum made the promise in a statement signed by Alhaji Mahammed Kirfi, its implementation committee chairman on Thursday in Abuja.
The Forum condemned the state of insecurity and killings in some parts of the country.
It decried particularly, the state of insecurity and killings associated with the Boko Haram insurgency and herdsmen/farmers clashes, especially in the North.
Kirfi described the killings as horrifying carnage and bloodletting and demanded an immediate end to it.
The Forum called for the introduction and application of modern livestock management practices as part of measures to end the clashes.
This, he noted would go a long way in protecting herdsmen and farmers, their families and communities, as well as enhance quality of life across the country.
Kirfi said the decision to appoint Ango was taken at the end of deliberation at the Forum´s Extra Ordinary meeting.
According to him, the meeting also approved a new structure proposed by its special Think-Tank and appointed new officers to run the forum’s activities.
Other new leaders of the forum according to the statement include; Alhaji Sani Daura as Deputy Chairman North-West, Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd) Deputy Chairman North-East, and Amb. Yahaya Kwande as Deputy Chairman North-Central.
Kirfi also said that the forum ratified the appointment of the already existing 21 members of the Board of Trustees and appointed a management board.
They are Alhaji Mohammed Goni as chairman, Dr. Patrick Adaba as Vice Chairman, Dr Yima Sen as Director- General, and Dr Hakeem Ahmed, Mr Sam Nda Isiah and Capt. Bashir Sodangi as members among others.
