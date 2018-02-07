Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CMN, being promoted by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, will go on “full blast from next month”.
Sources in the camp of the former Nigerian leader revealed that Nigerians will witness the movement’s impact from March.
According to them, March 5, the birthday celebration of the former president “is the day signal will go out to all our supporters across Nigeria to begin mobilisation”.
Recall that Obasanjo registered as a CNM member last week in Ogun state at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Oke-Ilewo Abeokuta.
In a statement he read out to newsmen, Obj said: “Last week, I issued a statement which I did not do lightly or frivolously but out of deep concern for the situation of our country.
“I gave an expose on some aspects of our situations as I have observed them. I also took liberty to offer advice politely knowing fully well that my advice could be heeded or may be ignored.
“However, heeded or not, I strongly believe that Nigeria cannot continue with business as usual. So, I proffered a way out or a way forward.”
In a chat on Tuesday, a credible source in Obasanjo’s camp said CNM will start making its mark soon.
“I can tell you that Baba’s birthday will be the day mass registration will begin nationwide.
”The ceremony won’t be elaborate. If it were, many bigwigs will attend and they may be accused of aligning with Baba on his CNM project.
“But in few weeks from now, there are going to be ward congresses, local government congresses, state congresses and national congress.
“This is a movement not a party, so INEC won’t be involved. In any case, there are no chairman, secretary or any position similar to a political party.
“What will happen at these congresses are election of what we call ‘spokespersons’ and deputies,” the source said.
The source further clarified that former Osun governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, is not CNM chairman as being speculated in some quarters.
“Oyinlola is not CNM chairman. He is the spokesperson for South-west. Donald Duke is spokesperson for South-south. Those for other regions will emerge in due course”, he added.
Asked to speak on reports that a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sen. Ahmadu Ali, has been penciled down as national chairman if CNM becomes a political party, the source replied: “I cannot confirm that. We are a coalition not a party yet”.
Hey! This is good newsReplyDelete
It has been observed that due to stigmatism that arise from being HIV Positive person contributed to the 50% spread of the Virus especially by Ladies who thought that there is no hope for them as it regards to marriage because the man who want to marry them will definitely needs to know their HIV status, sometimes unlike some young men who are HIV Positive who can easily go and pregnant an innocent Lady/ies and propose her/them for marriage especially in African Continent where there believed that women don’t have equal right with men, as a result of this a Non- governmental organization known as True world human rights organization (TWHRO) comes up with a package called “Meet your partner” for HIV Positive women and men.
The package encompasses the following services:
a. Counselling of HIV Positive persons and advise them the way forward to live opportunely and normal life despite being HIV Positive status.
b. Protect their information and ID confidentially
c. Find a life partner (either husband or wife) for those who are interested to marry because there are thousands of them who need life partners but cannot because they already thought that nobody can agree to marry them as husband or wife due to their status especially Ladies without knowing that there are young and ebullient HIV Positive men that need people like them but cannot reach them due to stigmatism that arise from their status.
d. We prepare and counsel HIV couples on how to live normal life and procreate children that don’t have HIV Positive status through the help of Medical workers from various government approved Hospitals.
For registration, enquiry and information, call Pastor and Mrs. Andrew on +2347034810278
Email us on trueworld06@gmail.com