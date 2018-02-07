Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CMN, being promoted by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, will go on “full blast from next month​”​.

Sources in the camp of the former Nigerian leader revealed that Nigerians will witness the movement’s impact from March.





According to them, March 5, the birthday celebration of the former president “is the day signal will go out to all our supporters across Nigeria to begin mobilisation”.





Recall that Obasanjo registered as a CNM member last week in Ogun state at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Oke-Ilewo Abeokuta.





In a statement he read out to newsmen, Obj said: “Last week, I issued a statement which I did not do lightly or frivolously but out of deep concern for the situation of our country.





“I gave an expose on some aspects of our situations as I have observed them. I also took liberty to offer advice politely knowing fully well that my advice could be heeded or may be ignored.





“However, heeded or not, I strongly believe that Nigeria cannot continue with business as usual. So, I proffered a way out or a way forward.”





In a chat on Tuesday, a credible source in Obasanjo’s camp said CNM will start making its mark ​soon.





“I can tell you that Baba’s birthday will be the day mass registration will begin nationwide.





​”The ceremony won’t be elaborate. If it were, many bigwigs will attend and they may be accused of aligning with Baba on his CNM project.





“​But i​n few weeks from now, there are going to be ward congresses, local government congresses, state congresses and national congress.





“This is a movement not a party, so INEC won’t be involved. In any case, there are no chairman, secretary or any position similar to a political party.





“What will happen at these congresses are election of what we call ‘spokespersons’ and deputies,”‎ the source said.





The source further clarified that former Osun governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, is not CNM chairman as being speculated in some quarters.





“Oyinlola is not CNM chairman. He is the spokesperson for South-west. Donald Duke is spokesperson for South-south. Those for other regions will emerge in due course”, he added.





Asked to speak on reports that a former ​n​ational ​c​hairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, ​PDP, ​Sen. Ahmadu Ali,​ has been penciled down as national chairman if CNM becomes a political party, the source replied: “I cannot confirm that. We are a coalition not a party yet”.