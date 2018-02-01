Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has been accused of using the recently-launched Coalition for Nigeria to achieve his third term ambition.





A group, under the aegis of Coalition for Nigeria (CN) has come out to claim that the former president stole its idea and name by ‘criminally’ launching the Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM).





Obasanjo’s proposed political movement was launched in Abuja on Wednesday at the Yar’Adua Centre with former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Donald Duke in attendance.





Reacting, however, the group warned Nigerians not to be deceived into thinking they are dealing with the authentic group when in reality, they could be playing into the den of persons that have track record of being political criminals.





CN described the Obasanjo-led Coalition Movement as a group of failed politicians and those that had made immense contributions towards wrecking Nigeria with a sprinkling of youths that have anger issues.





Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Sabo Odeh, the national president of the group said the authentic Coalition for Nigeria has noble intentions centred around galvanising Nigerians for nation building around tenets that are long term without pandering to unnecessary drama and media hype.









According to him, “Our Coalition is not limited to creating a backdoor for retired and tired politicians to install puppets in government for the purpose of continuing to loot the treasury while ruling by impunity as had been experienced in the past. Obasanjo Coalition Movement seeks to do the exact opposite while leveraging on our credible name to sell its lies to Nigerians.





“The Coalition for Nigeria, having the best intentions of our dear nation at heart, is careful to go about effecting change in a way that does not jeopardize the stability and safety of Nigeria. There is nothing to be gained in burning our country in the name of seeking improvement; the reforms we all desire are achievable through persuasion, consensus building and collaboration without resorting to inflammatory acts and utterances as we have seen with some people.





“Instead of pursuing peaceful growth and evolution, what we have seen the children of anger in the Obasanjo Coalition Movement is a situation where old politicians in their twilight are manipulating youths to be incendiary.





“Our Coalition is made up of Nigerians that yearn for a better country with the firm belief that the dismantling of the infrastructure for corruption is a necessary first step that ensure that we can then build the country on a solid foundation that provides level playing field to all citizens. Obasanjo Coalition Movement is however at variance with this noble and laudable assembly hence its obsession with stealing such respectable name. The failed assemblage is made up of former public office holders that are suffering the withdrawal symptoms of not having access to the proceeds of corruption upon which their unsustainable lifestyles had depended; this demographic is supported by their entitled offspring and lackeys that have similarly lost access to easy money.









“The authentic Coalition for Nigeria will continue to pursue the noble objective of having credible persons to drive the Nigeria Project irrespective of differences pertaining to class, ethnicity, religious or political affiliation. Our belief is that such melding is important for building prosperous nations and that Nigeria should not be left behind. This is why we find it distasteful that an impostor coalition is using our identity to malign fellow Nigerians on the divisive concepts of ethnicity and geo-political differences. This is not only criminal but also sick.





“The outcomes that the Coalition of Nigeria desire is a Nigeria that works for us all, the outcomes we have in mind are such that would persist from one administration to the other, an enduring legacy. We are however shocked that the people that are trying to steal our name have the singular agenda of helping former president and convener of the shady group, Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo, to secure a third time in office, something he could not achieve when he last held office in 2007.





“Having laid out this background, the legitimate Coalition for Nigeria hereby warns the Obasanjo Coalition Movement to stop using our name to further the agenda of failed politicians that are out to pursue Obasanjo’s Third Term and Third Time Agenda. If he had failed before nothing stops him from spectacularly failing again, this time. It is most unfortunate that this hare-brained attempt is coming at a time when even Ghaddafi, Grand-dad Mugabe and Jammeh have all become history.





“We want Nigerians to take note today that we have distanced ourselves from this threat to Nigeria’s wellbeing. We should all be genuinely worried that Obasanjo has relaunched his Third Term/Third Time bid more than one decade after he failed to clinch same while in power in 2007. Our cry to Nigerians for this group to stop using our name is premised on the information we have received that most of the 1000 snipers trained for Obasanjo’s Third Term Agenda are still viable and would be deployed to further render our dear country unstable.





“Please, note that members of the Obasanjo Coalition Movement had dedicatedly implemented this destabilization agenda against the economy in the past three years before they came out to admit they are members of the same group.”