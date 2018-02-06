Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has insisted that player power will not get him sacked at Stamford Bridge.Conte endured a second successive defeat in six days, after the Blues lost 4-1 at Watford on Monday night.There have been reports that the Italian could lose his job even before the end of the season. But he has denied claims that his future could be decided by his players.“It is very difficult for me to transfer my thoughts,” Conte told a post-match press conference.“I hope tonight you understand me, I am not worried about my job. I work every day and give 100 per cent. I am not worried.“Every day and every press conference I am asked, but no. Tomorrow is another day. My soul is clear and I go to sleep without the problem that maybe I could do this. I try to do everything. If this problem becomes of the club it is okay. Life goes on.“Do you think that a club can decide to sack a coach if there is not the support of the players? I think only here, only here, you think this. You think that the players have this power? Yes? This is wrong. This is wrong. If this happens, okay.“But, I repeat, in my life when I was a player, I was captain of Juventus and never, ever, did I speak about a coach with my club. And, if the club tried to ask me, this is not my problem.“My task is to work with these players and to have honest players and they work with commitment. The problem is you try to create the problem. I do my job and I have zero issue to sleep.“For sure, this is a difficult moment. If we want to find excuses, alibis, we can find everything. Tiredness, injuries… but this is not my way to face the situation, to solve the problem.“The problems – you have to solve with work. You don’t win with excuses. In my life, I like to be a winner – and I’m a winner.”