Maverick showbiz maestro and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, on Saturday gave out her first daughter, Adaeze Oputa, in marriage.She was married to Mr Metu Anu, at a traditional wedding held at the Bride father’s home, CharlyBoy Boulevard in Gwarimpa Abuja.The marriage rite was followed by a grand reception at the popular Evelyn Event Centre,which hosted Celebrities both from within and outside the entertainment Industry.Government functionaries and heads of organisations, including a former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili was in attendance.Veteran Nollywood actors Francis Duru and Nkem Owoh were the Masters of Ceremony.In a chat with NAN on the sideline, CharlyBoy expressed delight and wished the young couple a happy married life.“It is a thing of joy and pride for a father to see his daughter get married, and I wish them well as they begin a new journey together.“I advise them to build friendship and deeper love for each other as husband and wife,”he said. (NAN)