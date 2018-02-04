Maverick showbiz maestro and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, on Saturday gave out her first daughter, Adaeze Oputa, in marriage.
She was married to Mr Metu Anu, at a traditional wedding held at the Bride father’s home, CharlyBoy Boulevard in Gwarimpa Abuja.
The marriage rite was followed by a grand reception at the popular Evelyn Event Centre,which hosted Celebrities both from within and outside the entertainment Industry.
Government functionaries and heads of organisations, including a former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili was in attendance.
Veteran Nollywood actors Francis Duru and Nkem Owoh were the Masters of Ceremony.
In a chat with NAN on the sideline, CharlyBoy expressed delight and wished the young couple a happy married life.
“It is a thing of joy and pride for a father to see his daughter get married, and I wish them well as they begin a new journey together.
“I advise them to build friendship and deeper love for each other as husband and wife,”he said. (NAN)
