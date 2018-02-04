 Charly boy gives out first daughter in marriage | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Charly boy gives out first daughter in marriage

Maverick showbiz maestro and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, on Saturday gave out her first daughter, Adaeze Oputa, in marriage.



She was married to Mr Metu Anu, at a traditional wedding held at the Bride father’s home, CharlyBoy Boulevard in Gwarimpa Abuja.

The marriage rite was followed by a grand reception at the popular Evelyn Event Centre,which hosted Celebrities both from within and outside the entertainment Industry.

Government functionaries and heads of organisations, including a former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili was in attendance.

Veteran Nollywood actors Francis Duru and Nkem Owoh were the Masters of Ceremony.

In a chat with NAN on the sideline, CharlyBoy expressed delight and wished the young couple a happy married life.

“It is a thing of joy and pride for a father to see his daughter get married, and I wish them well as they begin a new journey together.

“I advise them to build friendship and deeper love for each other as husband and wife,”he said. (NAN)

