The coach of Sudan, Logarusic Hrvatsko, has hailed the Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye for taking Nigeria to the final of the African Nations Championship in Morocco.Hrvatsko opined that Ajiboye was the man of the match.The home-based Eagles defeated Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday, thanks to Gabriel Okechukwu’s first-half striker, to book a place in the final.But the Sudanese coach said, “Ajiboye was the one that took them to the final. He gave to them a nice confidence and when the needed help in the goal, he was the one that helped.“He played the game well and he is the man of the match for me. What I realised when he was coming was that he was a cool guy, though he looked a bit older.“I say congratulations to the Nigerian team but you know sometimes in football, you don’t deserve to lose but you lose the game.“While sometimes you don’t deserve to win but you win the game but today at the end Nigeria put the ball in the net to score and they defended well.“But we were dangerous on the counter-attack but what is important for me with the Sudan national team is that they are showing progress and they are playing some nice football.“Also now like I said before, the boys can compete against any country in Africa. Today we played against Nigeria and I think we produced a good game which is good for Africa.”Nigeria is set to face Morocco in the final of the tournament on Sunday.