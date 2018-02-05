Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has reacted to Nigeria’s 4-0 loss in the final of this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN).The home-based Super Eagles were thrashed 4-0 by Morocco, who became the first country to host and win the competition.Dalung was in Morocco to cheer the Super Eagles B Team in their first ever CHAN final.Expressing his views on the match, Dalung said, “Looking at the history of Nigeria’s participation in #CHAN, this is the fifth edition and this is the first time Nigeria played at the final. Our team did very well, despite all odds,” Dalung.“We believe that even if we had lost, it shouldn’t have been the way we ended. We are also satisfied with the performance of our boys.“I spoke with them before leaving Casablanca and expressed the satisfaction of the President and Commander-in-chief of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari to the team.”“There are also some technical amendments that need to be addressed, this will also be discussed with the coach of the team but on the average coming second in Morocco , playing under the rains for 90mins with very terrible weather conditions of about 7 degrees centigrade, this put together are factors one could say mitigated against our effective performance.”