The Code of Conduct Tribunal on Wednesday said the Federal Government was delaying the trial of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.Members of the tribunal’s panel noted that the prosecution had not been diligent in the handling of the case.The tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, and member, William Atedze Agwadza, noted that all the adjournments that the case had suffered since when it was initiated last year had been caused by the prosecution.They said this while reacting to the prosecution’s request for an adjournment on Wednesday.They reluctantly agreed to give the prosecution the last chance and adjourned till February 20.Justice Ngwuta is being prosecuted on eight counts filed on March 21, 2017.The prosecution accused him of contravening the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act by allegedly failing to declare some of his assets.He is accused by the prosecution of possessing 28 plots of land, which he allegedly refused to declare to the CCB between June 2, 2011 and July 19, 2016.The prosecution further alleged that Justice Ngwuta, within the same period engaged in the purchase and sale of rice, palm oil and other related products, while being a justice of the Supreme Court. It also claimed the judge owns five cars, which he allegedly kept away from the CCB.