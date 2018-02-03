Senator Ovi Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central has asked the Federal Government, to as a matter of urgency, jettison the idea of creating cattle colonies in any part of Urhobo land and anywhere else in the country where the people are overwhelmingly opposed to the policy.According to Senator Omo- Agege, the establishment of cattle colonies will not curb the herdsmen and farmers crisis, rather, it will further exacerbate the problem and divide the country along ethnic and religious lines given the widespread opposition in certain parts of the country.In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Senator Omo- Agege said that the only way out of the problem of herdsmen clash with natives across the country would be strict enforcement of fire arms law that will ensure safety of communities and peaceful co-existence between herdsmen and farmers in any part of the country.The Senator also urged the police and other security agencies to therefore do their job by disarming the herdsmen, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous crimes and establish law and order in the affected communities, adding, “And now is the time to act. The Nigerian Fire Arms Act (1990) prohibits non-military members of the public from carrying military grade weapons such as the AK-47,” he said.