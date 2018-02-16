A middle aged man was crushed to death by a bus on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane at Irawo Bus stop, Ikorodu Road, Kosofe Local Government Area, Lagos yesterday evening.

Eyewitnesses said he was knocked down by a BRT vehicle as he tried to cross the BRT expressway. The vehicle, with its passengers, sped off after a mob gathered.





The remains of the victim has been deposited at the morgue.