Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State Chapter on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to vote credible people and not criminals in 2019.





Secretary of Kaduna State chapter of CAN, Rev Sunday Ibrahim gave the call while stressing that the Federal Government has failed Nigerians.





Ibrahim, who spoke while receiving the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Kaduna State Council in his office, also condemned the attitude of the federal and state governments in handling the crisis involving Fulani herdsmen and farmers.





He said, “Nigerians must be prepared to vote credible people and not criminals that will continue to tell us lies when they get there.





“Voting pattern this time around should be based on individual performances and not on a party platform. Again, politicians must learn from the 2015 experience. Whoever wins should be allowed to lead and those whoever loses must accept defeat in good faith.





“Today we have a lot of hunger in the land, Nigerians are suffering and our leaders seem to be comfortable with what is happening. What we need in 2019 is a complete shift from what we are having now and the only way to do it is for Nigerians to obtain the Permanent Voters Card and use it appropriately when the time comes.





“The Federal Government has consistently told us that these Fulani herdsmen attackers are foreigners. They said the attackers are members of the Islamic State of West Africa ISWA who are on a jihad mission. If that is true it then means that the government of Nigeria has failed us. But we are saying that enough of this bloodshed in our land.”





He also disclosed that CAN does not belong to any political party.





“But all political parties have our members. We are partners in progress with the press. You are the umpires that are not supposed to be biased. Journalists are the hope of the common man, so let us see you doing that in 2019 because you report can make or mar the elections. For us, we will continue to tell the populace the truth. And we will continue to partner with the Kaduna NUJ,” he said.