Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Monday berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his planned visit to Nasarawa State.





He wondered why Buhari should visit Nasarawa to express condolence to Fulani herdsmen and Miyetti Allah over the killing of their cattle.





In a tweet via his social media, he asked why the President has refused to visit Benue State despite the killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “73 innocent and precious souls are slaughtered in Benue by Fulani herdsmen and Buhari refuses to visit the state to commiserate with its people.





“40 cows are butchered in Nassarawa and Buhari insists on going there to express his condolences to Fulani herdsmen and Miyetti Allah!”





Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State had on Friday said arrangements have been concluded for the visit of the President tomorrow.





Al-Makura had made the disclosure in Lafia, the state capital while receiving reports of fact finding and investigative committee set up to look into the activities of tertiary institutions in the state from 2014 to 2017.