National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the pioneer interim chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande are currently at the State House to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.This came barely few hours after the Co-Chairman of Tue National Peace Committee, General Abdussalam Abubarka had met with the president earlier in the day.The APC national leader and Chief Akande had stormed the Presidential Villa about three weeks ago, just few hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a statement had advised President Buhari not to contest the 2019 general election for alleged abysmal performance including nepotism and ethnic bigotry.Though the agenda for the closed-door meeting President Buhari had with the APC leader few weeks ago was not made public, the President after, announced Asiwaju Tinubu as Chairman of reconciliation committee of the APC that is bedevilled by internal crisis.Since the appointment, nothing much had been heard of the effort of the committee to carry out the herculean assignment, but the present visit may not be unconnected to how to go about with the reconciliation process.