The Buhari Support Organisation, BSO, in Enugu State has taken offence at the National Assembly rearrangement of the sequence of the 2019 general elections.The group said that the National Assembly reorder was not only unconstitutional but mischievous.The Buhari supporters therefore asked Mr. President not to assent to the amendment and veto the National Assembly exercise to avoid the “booby traps” being set for him.State Publicity Secretary of the group, Chibueze Eze in the state in Enugu, yesterday, said the amendment infringes upon the constitutional powers vested on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.He said “We view the amendment as one done in bad faith, hence erosion of INEC powers, an electoral umpire which had already issued sequence and order of 2019 general elections – National Assembly/President, and State Assembly/Governor elections.“Therefore, we are at a loss and yet to locate the economic, patriotic or any valid reason for infringing on the Constitution which in the two third Schedule, expressly bestows INEC with the powers to: – organise, undertake and supervise all elections to the offices of the President and Vice President, the Governor and Deputy Governor, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each State of the Federation.“The fact and the law is that sequence of elections is an integral component of organisation and supervision of elections, which are the primary functions of INEC.This is why since 1960, neither the 1960 parliament, the 2nd Republic nor the 3rd Republic National Assembly had ever inserted the sequence of elections in our Electoral Act. We stand to be contradicted