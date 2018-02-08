President Muhammadu Buhari will receive letter of credence from ambassadors of three countries.
This was announced by the presidency on Thursday through the official Twitter page of Nigeria’s president, @MBuhari.
The letters would be received from ambassadors of Vietnam, His Excellency Pham Anh Tuan; Togo, His Excellency Pham Anh Tuan; and Benin, His Excellency Emmanuel Mpfayokurera.
The Presidency wrote: “President @MBuhari is today receiving Letters of Credence from:
1. H.E. Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Ambassador-Designate of Vietnam to Nigeria
2. H.E. Mr. Lene Dimban, Ambassador-Designate of Togo to Nigeria
3. H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Mpfayokurera, Ambassador-Designate of Benin to Nigeria”.
