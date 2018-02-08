 Buhari receives letter of credence from three countries | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
President Muhammadu Buhari will receive letter of credence from ambassadors of three countries.


This was announced by the presidency on Thursday through the official Twitter page of Nigeria’s president, @MBuhari.

The letters would be received from ambassadors of Vietnam, His Excellency Pham Anh Tuan; Togo, His Excellency Pham Anh Tuan; and Benin, His Excellency Emmanuel Mpfayokurera.

The Presidency wrote: “President @MBuhari is today receiving Letters of Credence from:

1. H.E. Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Ambassador-Designate of Vietnam to Nigeria

2. H.E. Mr. Lene Dimban, Ambassador-Designate of Togo to Nigeria

3. H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Mpfayokurera, Ambassador-Designate of Benin to Nigeria”.

