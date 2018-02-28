President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council for another four-year term.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.Adesina said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has since written a letter to that effect to Awolowo who was first appointed to the position in 2013.The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council.“According to a letter signed by Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the appointment lasts for four years.“Mr. Awolowo, a lawyer and scion of the Obafemi Awolowo family, was first appointed to the NEPC position in 2013.”