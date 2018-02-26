The Presidency has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are not thinking of re-election at the moment.





Senior Special Assistant to the president on NSIP, Ismaeel Ahmed, said this in a chat with newsmen yesterday.





Ahmed said if the president and the vice president have to campaign for a re-election, they have a lot of success stories to tell.





Asked what the administration would leverage on as one of the biggest successes of the NSIP for 2019 election campaigns, he responded: “Though this is a political promise, it came from a manifesto of a political party.





“The implementation is far from being just political, it is for all Nigerians. When we set out and were campaigning in 2015, we didn’t say what we’re going to do is going to be solely for political reasons.





“The president and vice president are more committed to the electorate rather than elections and are concerned about the future rather than just next one year.





“So, this is entirely about the country itself and not just for political reasons. But, if you’re talking about what we can leverage on, there are a lot of successes in SIP.”