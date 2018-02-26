Three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri who were ambushed by Boko Haram insurgents on July 25, 2017, are currently with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lecturers who were among a group of geologists and technologists exploring for oil in Lake Chad were attacked at Magumeri area of Borno state.

They had collected soil samples and were on their way back to town when the insurgents struck.





Also, the 10 women who were abducted from a police convoy in Borno state, are also meeting with the president.

After several months in Boko Haram custody, the captives regained freedom on February 10.





They had been under the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) in Abuja where they were examined by a team of doctors and psychologists.



