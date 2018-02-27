President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he ejected the proposed bill establishing Peace Corps of Nigeria.





Buhari’s explanation was contained in a letter read during plenary on Tuesday by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.





In the letter, Buhari cited security concerns and financial burden of funding the organisation by the government as his reasons for rejecting the bill.





The National Assembly had in 2015 passed the bill after a prolonged battle involving the organisation and the nation’s security agencies.





The Peace Corps of Nigeria has been involved in various controversies since the bill came to limelight at the national assembly.





There are litigations currently pending before the court between Dickson Akoh, the organisation’s commandant, and the Nigeria police force.





The organisation’s premises has also been cordoned off since last year by policemen, despite a court judgement and a directive from the house of representatives asking the police to vacate the premises.





On Tuesday, the Akoh and Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, are expected to appear before a house of representatives committee investigating the dispute between the police and the organisation.