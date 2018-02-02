Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has again insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari is always supporting Killings in various parts of Nigeria.





Fani-Kayode alleged that the country is owned by Jihadists, which President Buhari is a part of.





The former Minister said this in a series of tweets, where he outlined ways Buhari had supported killings of innocent Nigerians either by Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen.





Fani Kayode also recalled that right from 2013 when Buhari was harbouring the thought of becoming Nigerian President, he backed the activities of Boko Haram insurgents by declaring that attack on Boko Haram was an attack on the North.





He wrote, ”2013: Boko Haram butchered thousands yet Buhari said it was “unjust” for them to be proscribed and killed.He said an attack on BH was “an attack on the north”.He protested when a state of emergency was declared in 3 states because of BH and he said BH should be “pampered”.





”2014: Boko Haram loved and had so much confidence in Buhari that they nominated him as their spokesman and chief negotiator in proposed talks with the Fed.Govt.They said they TRUSTED him because he promised to spread sharia THROUGHOUT Nigeria and to ALWAYS protect Muslims.





”2017: Janjaweed Fulani terrorists and Miyetti Allah kill thousands of people over 3 years and subjects them to genocide and ethnic cleansing.Buhari defends them,refuses to arrest them, refuses to ban them,refuses to declare them terrorists and refuses to protect Nigerians.





”2018: Buhari pampers the Janjaweed Fulani terrorists, says they”must be accommodated”,calls them his “brothers”, remains Life Patron of Miyetti Allah and enters into negotiations with them.





”CONCLUSION-Nigeria is OWNED by barbaric ethnic supremacists and genocidal Jihadi warlords.”