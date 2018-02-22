Ibrahim Gaidam, governor of Yobe state, says none of the students of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, in captivity of suspected Boko Haram insurgents, has been rescued.





The insurgents raided the school on Monday and abducted some of the students.





The government had initially said it was not sure if any student was kidnapped but Gaidam confirmed the abduction on Wednesday night.





However, he said the army had been able to secure the release some of the girls, even though he did not go into details.





“The Yobe state government hereby informs the public that some of the girls at Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) whose school was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists last Monday have been rescued by gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army from the terrorists who abducted them,” the governor had said in a statement which Abdullahi Bego, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.





“The rescued girls are now in the custody of the Nigerian Army. We will provide more details about their number and condition in due course.”





But speaking when he visited community on Thursday, Gaidam told family members of the students to keep praying that the girls should be found.





Abdul Dapchi, a resident, said Gaidam lost control of the crowd immediately he made the confession.





“We were all angry. How could they have deceived us all along?” asked the young man who said two of his sisters were among the captives.





