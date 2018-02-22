Ibrahim Gaidam, governor of Yobe state, says none of the students of Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, in captivity of suspected Boko Haram insurgents, has been rescued.
The insurgents raided the school on Monday and abducted some of the students.
The government had initially said it was not sure if any student was kidnapped but Gaidam confirmed the abduction on Wednesday night.
However, he said the army had been able to secure the release some of the girls, even though he did not go into details.
“The Yobe state government hereby informs the public that some of the girls at Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) whose school was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists last Monday have been rescued by gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army from the terrorists who abducted them,” the governor had said in a statement which Abdullahi Bego, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.
“The rescued girls are now in the custody of the Nigerian Army. We will provide more details about their number and condition in due course.”
But speaking when he visited community on Thursday, Gaidam told family members of the students to keep praying that the girls should be found.
Abdul Dapchi, a resident, said Gaidam lost control of the crowd immediately he made the confession.
“We were all angry. How could they have deceived us all along?” asked the young man who said two of his sisters were among the captives.
More to follow…
Hey! This is good newsReplyDelete
It has been observed that due to stigmatism that arise from being HIV Positive person contributed to the 50% spread of the Virus especially by Ladies who thought that there is no hope for them as it regards to marriage because the man who want to marry them will definitely needs to know their HIV status, sometimes unlike some young men who are HIV Positive who can easily go and pregnant an innocent Lady/ies and propose her/them for marriage especially in African Continent where there believed that women don’t have equal right with men, as a result of this a Non- governmental organization known as True world human rights organization (TWHRO) comes up with a package called “Meet your partner” for HIV Positive women and men.
The package encompasses the following services:
a. Counselling of HIV Positive persons and advise them the way forward to live opportunely and normal life despite being HIV Positive status.
b. Protect their information and ID confidentially
c. Find a life partner (either husband or wife) for those who are interested to marry because there are thousands of them who need life partners but cannot because they already thought that nobody can agree to marry them as husband or wife due to their status especially Ladies without knowing that there are young and ebullient HIV Positive men that need people like them but cannot reach them due to stigmatism that arise from their status.
d. We prepare and counsel HIV couples on how to live normal life and procreate children that don’t have HIV Positive status through the help of Medical workers from various government approved Hospitals.
For registration, enquiry and information, call Pastor and Mrs. Andrew on +2347034810278
Email us on trueworld06@gmail.com