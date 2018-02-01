At least, six people have been reportedly killed and several others sustained injuries in fresh attack in Kaguru village of Kaduna state.

According to an indigene of the area, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked the village on Wednesday night.





The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Mukhtar Aliyu, confirming the incident said the gunmen invaded the community while the villagers were asleep, killing six persons.





“The hoodlums invaded the community when the residents went to bed after which they started shooting indiscriminately and burning down houses before the arrival of security operatives.





“More troops have been deployed to the affected region, while those that sustained injuries were taken to Birnin Gwari General Hospital for urgent medical treatment,” he said.