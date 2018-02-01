The Senate has said it has been vindicated on the rejection of the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, who briefed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, announced that a Federal High Court had ruled that the upper chamber of the National Assembly had the powers to confirm or reject his appointment.Sabi-Abdullahi made a copy of the ruling available to journalists, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent.The Senate’s spokesperson said, “We are pleased with this judgment and we want to salute Nigeria’s judiciary for always rising up to the occasion to protect our democracy and deepen our democratic processes.”The Senate had rejected Magu’s appointment bases on a report by the Department of State Services which disqualified him.The lawmakers had also placed an embargo on confirmation of appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari which required legislative approval, to protest against Presidency’s position that some appointments did not require Senate’s approval.Sabi-Abdullahi stated that the embargo would remain until Magu is replaced.