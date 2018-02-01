Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has registered with his Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CMN.
He registered in Ogun state at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Oke-Ilewo Abeokuta.
Obasanjo said the coalition is on course to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 nationwide.
“This will be a movement of the people, CN will emerge victorious in 2019”, he predicted.
The former leader’s comment is a sign that the coalition will register to become a political party.
CN was launched yesterday in Abuja at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.
