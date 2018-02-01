Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in a closed door meeting with the governors of Adamawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Kaduna, and Zamfara states, and the deputy governors of Benue and Oyo states.

The meeting is a follow up to the working group formed in the last National Economic Council meeting (NEC) chaired by the Vice President.





The group consists of Governors from Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, Ebonyi and Oyo states.





The meeting is to discuss plans to end the activities of Fulani herdsmen which has resulted in several deaths especially in Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Nasarawa states.





Details later….