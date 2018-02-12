The Benue State Police Command has announced the murder of one of its officers recently kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Recall that four policemen were last week kidnapped and a security van burnt down after suspected Fulani herdsmen ambushed security men in Logo LGA of the state.





The officers were said to be returning from a confidence-building mission in remote villages when suspected herdsmen opened fire on them in Tse Akpam village, near Azege town.





Giving update on the incident, the command’s PRO, Moses Yamu said on Monday that the lifeless body of the officer was discovered with both eyes, ears and nose plucked out.





He said, “The Command regrets to announce the death of one of its NCO, who was one of the two remaining missing policemen in the attack of 9/2/2018.





“He was found brutally slaughtered, with eyes and ears as well as nose removed. We pray that God Almighty grants him eternal rest.









“However, the police remain committed to its statutory and daunting obligation of ensuring security as well as protection of lives and property of all, please.”