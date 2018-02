The federal government has renamed the Federal University Nduflu Alike, Ebonyi state, after Alex Ekwueme, former vice-president, who died in London last year.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo announced this at a funeral service for the deceased in Oko, Anambra state.





Osinbajo said the government decided to rename the school after the great Nigerian as a way of immortalising him.





The government of former President Goodluck Jonathan established the university February 26, 2011.