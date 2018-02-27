The Federal Government has released the names and other details of the 110 girls who are yet to be accounted for, following the attack on the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19.The list was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who had twice led a Federal Government delegation to Yobe since the tragic incident occurred.The list, which the minister said was handed over to him by the Yobe State Government, contains the name, age, and class of each of the 110 students.Out of the 110 missing girls, eight are said to be in JSS1, 17 in JSS2, 12 in JSS3, 40 in SS1, 19 in SS2 and 14 in SS3.Mohammed said that the girls’ ages range from 11 to 19 years.The list, which also contains the contact address and phone number of each missing girl, was said to have been verified by a 26-member Screening Committee that includes the Executive Secretary, State Teaching Service Board, Musa Abdulsalam; Director, Schools’ Management, Ministry of Education, Shuaibu Bulama; Principal of GGSTC, Adama Abdulkarim; the two Vice Principals, Ali Musa Mabu and Abdullahi Sule Lampo; Admission Officer, Bashir Ali Yerima, and the Form Masters for all the classes.Meanwhile, Mohammed said that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Tuesday relocated to Yobe State to personally superintend the searchfor the girls.He said that the Nigerian Air Force had earlier deployed more platforms to the North-East for the search, as the security agencies ramp up their efforts to locate and rescue the girls.“As at 6 pm on Monday, the NAF had flown a total of 200 hours while conducting the search,” Mohammed added.