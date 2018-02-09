A Lagos High Court Sitting in Ikeja has issued a warrant of arrest on the Chairman of Innoson Motors Limited, Innocent Chukwuma.
The warrant order follows his failure to appear before the court to face trial.
The presiding Judge, Justice Mojisola Dada ordered that Mr Chukwuma should be arrested and brought to court on the next adjourned date of March 14.
Details later…
