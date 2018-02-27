The All Progressives Congress, APC, party has extended the tenure of its National Working Committee (NWC) and other executives by one year.While announcing the extension at the party’s end of the year meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, the APC NEC held that the extension is effective from June this year.Explaining the reason behind the extension, the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello said the extension was to give the Tinubu-led reconciliation committee to do its job appropriately.President Muhammadu Buhari who was at the meeting said, during his opening remarks, that his government will deliver as promised to Nigerians at inception.President Buhari also assured that his party, the APC, will conduct a free and fair primaries. Buhari also urged members of the BoT to give their support to the reconciliation committee headed by the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu to bring lasting peace in the party and better position it to win the coming elections.Others present at the meeting including the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, APC Chairman, Chief John Oyegun and other party chieftains.The senate president, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara were however absent at the meeting.