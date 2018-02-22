Two dead bodies of the missing Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists on Monday, in Yobe state, have been recovered by the Nigerian military during rescue operation on Wednesday.Reports also indicates that the Nigerian military rescued 76 of the schoolgirls.Boko Haram terrorists had, Monday, attacked the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state, and abducted many of the girls.Ever since, several conflicting reports have emerged as to the true situation of the incident.While some reports claimed the Nigerian army rescued 68 of the girls and that 111 of them were still missing, other reports claim 76 of the schoolgirls have been rescued while two have been killed and their dead bodies recovered.Meanwhile, the Yobe state Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has faulted the claim that the Nigerian army actually rescued some of the girls.The Governor made the disclosure when he visited the affected families in Dapchi community, Yobe state.Governor Gaidam was said to have told the people of Dapchi community that none of the abducted schoolgirls has been rescued yet. The report also said the Governor urged the affected parents and the community to continue praying for the safe return of their daughters.Meanwhile, a report by Reuters claimed that while the military has rescued 76 of the girls, two of the them have been killed while 13 others are still missing.The report said a resident and a local government official said there is jubilation in Dapchi community over the rescue of the girls..“Everybody is celebrating their coming with songs and praises to God almighty,” said Babagana Umar, one of the parents whose daughter had disappeared. “The only sad news is that two girls were dead and no explanation.”They said the rescued girls were returned to the village of Dapchi late on Wednesday evening.Earlier on Wednesday, sources said 91students were still unaccounted for after a roll-call was taken at their school on Tuesday.President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, dispatched the foreign affairs and defense ministers to Yobe to investigate the situation.Parents and witnesses who earlier revealed the news of the missing students to newsmen spoke on condition of anonymity because they said they had been warned by Nigerian security and government officials not to disclose the disappearance.How the Boko Haram terrorists struck the Dapchi schoolWitnesses who disclosed the incident to newsmen said the Boko Haram terrorists arrived in Dapchi on Monday evening in trucks, with some mounted with heavy guns and painted in military camouflage.The terrorists reportedly went directly to the school, shooting sporadically, sending students and teachers fleeing. The witnesses also said that some people had returned to Dapchi after spending the night hiding in the bush.Meanwhile, the Yobe state Police Commissioner, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, told newsmen on Tuesday that Boko Haram had also abducted three people from nearby Gaidam.More than 20,000 people have been killed and two million forced to flee their homes in the northeast of Africa’s most populous nation since Boko Haram began its insurgency in 2009.Of about 270 girls abducted from their school in Chibok in April 2014, about 60 escaped soon afterwards and others have since been released after mediation. Around 100 are still believed to be in captivity.Last month, Boko Haram released a video purporting to show some of the Chibok girls still in its custody, saying they do not wish to return home.Aid groups have said that Boko Haram has kidnapped thousands more adults and children, many of whose cases have been neglected.