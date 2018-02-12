All flights to and from London City Airport were cancelled on Monday after a World War Two bomb was discovered.

The bomb was found during pre-planned work at the airport on Sunday morning in the River Thames at George V Dock, the airport management said.





“All flights in and out of London City on Monday are canceled and an exclusion zone is in place in the immediate area.





“The airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police and Royal Navy and working hard to safely remove the device and resolve the situation as quickly as possible,” said Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport in a statement.





The Metropolitan Police said that properties within the exclusion zone had been evacuated, and that a number of road cordons were in place.