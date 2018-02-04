The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Rogers Nicholas, on Saturday said the Nigerian Army has completely defeated the Boko Haram insurgents.
Mr. Nicholas, a Major General, stated this during the inauguration of the Nigeria-Cameroun Military Joint Mission in Maiduguri.
He disclosed that his troops under the operation DEEP PUNCH II, on Friday, dislodged and occupied the insurgents’ tactical ground “Camp Zairo”.
He disclosed that hundreds of insurgents surrendered and several others fled their enclave while over 100 civilians were rescued.
“My soldiers are in the heart of Boko Haram enclave that is ‘Camp Zairo”, the gallant troops have taken total control of Sambisa Forest.
“We have broken the heart and soul of Shekau’s group, taking over the camp and its environs.
“They are on the run and we are pursuing them to wherever they go. This time around there is no place for escape anywhere.
“We had earlier asked those of them that want to surrender to do so and we are still asking them to come out and surrender otherwise they are going to meet it the hard way”.
Mr. Nicholas called on the insurgents and abducted persons in the bush to come out and surrender to the troops, stressing that they woukd not be harmed or killed.
Commenting on the meeting, Mr. Nicholas said the collaboration between the two militaries was critical to the successful completion of the counter-insurgency campaign.
“We share information and intelligence to enable us map out strategies to fight Boko Haram insurgents in our common borders,” he said.
Also, the Head of Camerounian military delegation, Djonkep Fredrick, Brigadier General, said the collaboration would strengthen military ties to enable them win the war against insurgency. (NAN)
A round of applause to the gallantry work of combatant troops, more grace to your elbow
