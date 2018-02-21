The leader of insurgent group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has again escaped from being captured by men of the Nigerian Army.





According to the BBC, Shekau escaped from his hideout inside the Sambisa Forest, leaving behind some of his clothing, chewing stick and a pistol.





A source from the vigilante force working with the Army said the troops were very close to the Boko Haram leader’s hideout in Sambisa when an order to retreat forced them to halt operation.





The Nigerian Army placed a bounty of N3million on Shekau’s head.





Before then, the Army repeatedly claimed they have caught, killed or injured Shekau.





President Muhammadu Buhari also claimed a year ago that Boko Haram had been technically defeated.