The Nigerian Army says credible information indicates that factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, now dresses as a woman in an effort to escape from the Theatre of Operation.





Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, said Shekau could no longer bear the heat and had abandoned his followers.





“He is running for his dear life. He is desperately trying to escape the theatre, disguised as a woman and dressed in Hijab.





“We reliably gathered that to avoid detection, Abubakar Shekau alternates between blue and black coloured hijabs. He was last seen in a black hijab.