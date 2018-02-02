The Nigerian Senate, on Friday drilled the Inspection General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the killing of Nigerians in Benue state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.





The Senate had, upon resumption, Tuesday 16th January, 2018, given the Police boss 2 weeks ultimatum to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous killings.





The Senate also, in its plenary early this week, resolved to summon the IGP, in its move to finding lasting solutions to the menace of Fulani herdsmen killings across the country.





Although some arrests have been made by the Police, no one has been charged to court.





President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the Senate on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, saying the Police is “working strenuously” to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.





But the Senate said it would not rest on it’s oars until the killers are brought to book.





Subsequently, the Police boss arrived Senate meeting room 221 at about 10:30am in company of some top officers of the Force.





As at the time of filing this report, the Chief Cop and the Senators were in a closed door session.