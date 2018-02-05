The National Council of Tiv Youths has faulted the setting up of a committee by the Presidency to meet with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. The council claimed the committee had been designed “to dance on the tombs of the slaughtered Nigerians for no sin of theirs other than not belonging to a specific ethnic nationality.”The President of NCTY, Dr John Akperashi, made the position of the council known in an interview he granted to newsmen.He said, “We have sounded it over and over again and still reiterate our earlier stand that President Muhammadu Buhari is not sincere in his approach to resolving this crisis, which many are seeing as being sponsored, financed and coordinated to achieve a written script.“Otherwise, the only pragmatic and purposeful approach is to, first of all, arrest the leadership of the Miyetti Allah, who have always boasted and publicly claimed responsibility for the heinous crimes against the innocent Nigerians. It is today shocking that since these calls, no single interrogation has been instituted against this sect! Not even an arrest.“It proves clearly something is fundamentally wrong. Then, you are requesting negotiation. With who? The Osinbajo committee is a scam, a shame and insult to Nigerians. Their mission is a ceremony designed to dance on the tombs of the slaughtered Nigerians for no sin of theirs other than not belonging to a specific ethnic nationality.”He added, “We know for sure those killing us. We equally know as a matter of fact those protecting our killers through their actions; but at the appropriate time, this orgy shall be history in our lives.”Meanwhile, the Grand Administrator, English West Africa and Director, Supreme Board of the Ancient and Mystical Order Rosæ Crucis, Dr Kenneth Idiodi, has blamed the spread of violence in the country on the Federal Government’s failure to apprehend the perpetrators.According to him, criminals and heinous crimes are not peculiar to Nigeria but what is worrisome is the FG’s lack of ability and political will to curtail violent killings by bringing the perpetuators to book.Idiodi said this during the 42nd Eastern Regional Rotational Conclave on Saturday with the theme, ‘The soul’s immortality and universal love.’Idiodi, who doubles as the director of the Supreme Board of AMORC, said sustainable peace and unity of Nigeria would be achieved when Nigerians “are able to jettison selfish interests and radiate the universal love of God among the populace, irrespective of creeds, religions and other sentiments.”He said the Boko Haram violence, herdsmen killings, economic backwardness and corruption would fizzle out when the good virtues as enunciated by “the Supreme Intelligence” were allowed to determine the thoughts and actions of humanity.The Uyo Regional Monitor and Chairman of the Conclave’s Planning Committee, Prof. Gabriel Umoh, asked Nigerians to refrain from overheating the polity with hate speech, but embrace the virtues that promote peace and unity of Nigeria.