President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria is in need of sacrifices by all citizens so as to be “freed from corruption”.





Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying this ata meeting with Katsina senior citizens, in Daura, his hometown, on Sunday.





Shehu said the president called on all Nigerians to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development.





He added that there are occasions when citizens must “pay the ultimate price” for the progress and unity of the nation.





‘‘The Nigeria of our time is in need of sacrifices by all citizens to free it from corruption, poverty, crime and underdevelopment,’’ he was qouted to have said.





The president also commended the Katsina stakeholders for “complementing” his administration’s efforts at national development.





He assured Nigerians that the security of lives and property would continue to receive priority attention.





Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina state, said the elders visited Buhari to condole with him on the death of two members of his extended family.





The governor also extended the forum’s commiseration with the president over the recent accident involving Yusuf, his son.