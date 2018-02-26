Tobi Bakare has reclaimed the Head of House Title and privileges in #BBNaija house for week 5.
He’d be immune for Nomination for possible eviction this week, and he’d have the luxury of spending the nights in the luxury bedroom.
Teddy A and Nina who won the “best pair” in the house, are also immune for possible eviction this week.
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi on Sunday said Cee-c is dangerous to him in the house.
Tobi said this to Miracle and Nina while reacting to a threat by Cee-c to report him to big brother if he comes close to her.
In reaction, Tobi said Cee-c is like a girl that comes into your life to spoil all you have built.
He said ”Why will Cee-c be be talking about me like that.
”What if people are not watching to hear she is lieing, they will think I am really like that.
”Abeg that girl is too dangerous for me, all this might be her game plan.
”Henceforth I am not going close to her.”
