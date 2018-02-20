Despite being panned for having different, often inconsistent and varying accents, Big Brother Naija evictee, Princess, sees things differently.

Princess, who was paired with Bitto, was sent home from the show during Sunday’s live eviction show.





In a subsequent interview on Africa Magic, she addressed the criticisms that her accents were fake.





She said: “I wasn’t speaking different accents, I just go back and forth a lot. And if anyone knows that when you go back and forth, it goes up and down.





“So that’s not my fault, I’ve probably watched too much TV, I don’t know, But then, I speak fluent English, fluent pidgin, fluent Igbo. I’m a true Nigerian.”





The reality TV star lamented being evicted after only three weeks on the show, saying, “I didn’t think I would be out this soon”.





Princess said her personality on the show was a true reflection of who she is.





“I did bring plenty wahala. I was a straight up straight shooter. I never hid my feelings when someone tried to upset me, I was also a goofy person. I was always joking around as well. I was just me,” she said.





“That pairing f****d me the hell up. Sorry, language. But then again, that’s what just I feel. I mean, I was caught off guard being that I didn’t know the purpose of the pairing.”





Six contestants have been kicked off the BBNaija show; four were evicted and two got disqualified.