 #BBNaija 2018: Princess & Bitto EVICTED from Big brother reality show | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » #BBNaija 2018: Princess & Bitto EVICTED from Big brother reality show

7:49 PM 0
A+ A-

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Princess and Bitto just got evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.
 

Princess and Bitto will be the first housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2018 competition. This eviction comes after the shocking disqualification of Khloe and K-Brule, who broke the rules of biggie in the house.

The pair was hit with the total shock after Biggie announced to them that they’ve been dismissed from the big brother house for breaking his rules.

Another pair would still be evcited this night


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top