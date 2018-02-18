Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Princess and Bitto just got evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Princess and Bitto will be the first housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2018 competition. This eviction comes after the shocking disqualification of Khloe and K-Brule, who broke the rules of biggie in the house.





The pair was hit with the total shock after Biggie announced to them that they’ve been dismissed from the big brother house for breaking his rules.





Another pair would still be evcited this night



