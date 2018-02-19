The blindfolded housemates were to pick balls from the red bucket, except the red ball, a task which everyone failed, except Miracle.The pilot is to enjoy the rights of being the head of house this week with Anto, his new pair, which includes having an exclusive room, the head-of-house chair, and is excluded from evictions.In another development, housemates were repaired by Big Brother in the evening.The housemates were told to form new pairs (with the exception of Cee-C and Tobi, who are automatic partners till the end of the show, following Biggie’s announcement last week after their fight). They were not to pick their former partners.With the guys choosing the ladies this time, Miracle picked Anto and RicoSwavy picked Bam Bam. Angel went for Ahneeka, while Tobi chose Alex,Leo opted for Ifu Ennada, leaving the last pair, Teddy A and Nina as automatic partners.However, Ebuka announced after the pairing show that there will be no evictions this Sunday.Six housemates left the house Sunday, with Khloe and K-Brule getting disqualified, and Princess, Bitto Bryan, Vandora and Dee-One getting evicted.