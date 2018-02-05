For breaking one of the house rules, KBrule is two strikes away from being fired from the Big Brother Naija reality show.The fair-skinned housemate contravened Section 61, Sub-section 1 of the reality show when, on Saturday night he jumped from the first floor of the house, injuring his ankle and wrist in the process.Apparently tipsy after the night party, KBrule who tried to get intimate with Anto went aesterical when the latter gave Lolu a passionate kiss during an ice cream-kissing challenge.In what many consider a suicide attempt, KBrule got on the wrong side of the house rule which forbids contestants from any sorts of violence, including self inflicted ones.Incidentally, KBrule is not alone in the punishment, as his partner, Khloe, surfers the same fate, as is the pairing formula of the game.Two more strikes from either of them will fetch them a red card, an unusual way to exit the competition.The live show with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was opened with Nigerian singer Kcee who performed the hit song, ‘Baby Pull Over’.