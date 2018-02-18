Big brother during its live eviction show evicted four housemates from the ongoing reality show.

First to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2018 competition was the pair of #Prito which was made up of Princess and Britto while the second pair to be evicted was #Vandee which was made of Vandora and comedian Dee one.





The housemates were evicted because they had the lowest votes from the viewers.





Biggie had earlier on this evening disqualified the pair of Khloe and Kbrule for breaking house rules.

The pair who often got into petty fights had another one last night were issued a strike.

K-Brule had also last night during an argument tried to attack Dee One but was held back by Angel and Lolu . Big Brother found this unacceptable and issued him and Dee One a strike





K.Brule had called Khloe a ‘bastard’ and she fired back at him, called him a bastard and branded his mother a ‘hoe’. She also had nasty thing to say about his father.





The pair previously had a strike and Biggie issued them another strike on Sunday due to alleged provocation and attempted violence. Kbrule and Khloe already had two strikes and today's own made it three strikes. This amounted to an automatic disqualification. Last week, Kbrule threatened to commit suicide.







