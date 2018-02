Big Brother Naija2018 Housemates, Khloe and KBrule (KSquared) have been disqualified from the game.

The pair who often got into petty fights had another one last night.

They were issued a strike following their disagreement last night.K-Brule had also last night during an argument tried to attack Dee One but was held back by Angel and Lolu . Big Brother found this unacceptable and issued him and Dee One a strike