Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemates, Khloe and KBrule (KSquared) have been disqualified from the game.

The pair who often got into petty fights had another one last night. They were issued a strike following their disagreement last night.



K-Brule had also last night during an argument tried to attack Dee One but was held back by Angel and Lolu . Big Brother found this unacceptable and issued him and Dee One a strike





K.Brule had called Khloe a ‘bastard’ and she fired back at him, called him a bastard and branded his mother a ‘hoe’. She also had nasty thing to say about his father.



The pair previously had a strike and Biggie issued them another strike on Sunday due to alleged provocation and attempted violence. Kbrule and Khloe already had two strikes and today's own made it three strikes. This amounted to an automatic disqualification. Last week, Kbrule threatened to commit suicide.