Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, BamBam and Teddy A were in the early hours of Tuesday morning caught having s3x.
Recall that Miracle had said that Big Brother Naija housemates, Bambam and Teddy A, and Lolu and Anto, have been having s3x in the house. He revealed this during a conversation with Tobi on Sunday night, after the Live show. According to him, he is not the only one having s3x in the house.
He also mentioned that Alex and Leo, Anto and Lolu have had s3x in the house. He attributed the missing condoms in the house to the sexual relationships between the housemates.
Well this seems to be true as Bambam and Teddy A were caught on camera having s3x in the bathroom. Watch video below:
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain, cucuba, water melon etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can visit our website at www.aritenicfarms.com or u can send email to info@aritenicfarms.com or aritenicfarms@gmail.com or call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757.