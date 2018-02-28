Reactions from social media have continued to trail s.e.x episode of Big brother Naija housemates, Teddy A and Bambam

Teddy A who initially said he had respect for Bambam and would not have s.e.x with her in the house was caught in the act on Tuesday.





The viral video since yesterday has been trending with reactions from Nigerians and celebrities.





A church member of the Bambam identified as Stephanie Amaty has just reacted to the video condemning Bambam for disgracing her family.





The church member disclosed that Bambam’s father who is a church elder is disappointed in her.





She also disclosed that Bambam is a choir member in the church parish.





On her Twitter page, she wrote, “I’m personally disappointed in Bamike ‘bambam’ she’s a choir member in my parish!! #BamTeddy





“Her dad is a church elder, how will her family feel… How they really suffered on her… Reason for naming her #Bamike (God take care of her for me)”





While another family member identified as Fisayo revealed that Bambam's parents were furious and want her back home.