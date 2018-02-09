Big brother housemates, Cynthia Nwadiora, AKA Cee- C, has rubbished the grand prize that is be won by the winner of the reality show.

Cee-C , in a conversation with fellow housemate, BamBam boasted that the grand prize N45m is not important to her as she can make such amount in a week.





She said what she becomes at the end of the reality show is more important than the prize.





Cee- C said, ”The money is not important to me, it is who I become after the show.”





”If today , tomoro I leave this place and i dnot walk away with the N45m i know i will make more than the money.





”I mean what is N45m , I swear to God I can make that money in a week if I want to.”





Recall that that Ex housemate, T-boss had last year come under intense criticisms by followers of the programme for saying if she wins she will spend the N25m in a week





See Video below:



