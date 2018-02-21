Nigerian entertainer, CDQ Olowo, has responded to Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Ifu Ennada, saying he only had a one-night-stand with her.

Yesterday, Ifu Ennada had called out the popular rapper, accusing him of dumping her after sacrificing so much for his music career.





She claimed the singer forgot about her after attaining stardom.





According to Ifu Ennada, she was just 17 when she “sponsored” CDQ, gave him money meant for her handouts, school fees, and also gave him tickets to VIP event. Only for her to be used and dumped.





She said it was not about the money but about the sacrifices she made for him.





But reacting to Ifu's claim, the musician described her as a one-night-stand, asking her to seek for promo the right way instead of talking "bullsh*t.





CDQ Olowo wrote on his Instagram, “I’m a self made. Dm or contact my management if you need free promo not by saying bullshit (sic).





“You were just a one night stand.”





Ifu Ennada had earlier told fellow housemates that she is a virgin